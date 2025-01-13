holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. holoride has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $8,458.41 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.55 or 0.03355006 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00013672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000366 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,175,805 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 878,175,805 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00244177 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,334.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

