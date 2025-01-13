HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces Q4 2024 Analyst Call

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, recently released a news announcement scheduling its quarterly analyst earnings conference call. The call is set to take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET. During the call, Mark K. Mason, Chairman, President, and CEO of the company, along with John M. Michel, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss the fourth-quarter 2024 results and provide insights into recent events. Interested parties, including shareholders and analysts, can register for the call online or join it by phone.

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session for analysts. Moreover, a rebroadcast of the call will be available approximately one hour after its conclusion. The details to access the call and additional information will be posted on the company’s website after the market closes on Monday, January 27, 2025.

HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company based in Seattle, Washington. The company operates in multiple segments, including real estate lending (with a focus on mortgage banking activities), as well as commercial and consumer banking. HomeStreet Bank, its principal subsidiary, is a member of the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) and an Equal Housing Lender.

While HomeStreet prepares for its upcoming analyst call, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in this informative session where the company’s leadership will provide valuable insights.

Investor contact information: John Michel, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (Email: [email protected], Phone: 206-515-2291)

Media contact information: Misty Ford (Email: [email protected], Phone: 206-876-5506)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

