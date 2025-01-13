Hop Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,231.31 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $880,629.96 and $16,231.31 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

