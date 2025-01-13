Horizon Wealth Management LLC Invests $348,000 in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth $619,000.

Shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.26. 161,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

