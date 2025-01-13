Horizon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $21.10 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,500,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,113,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

