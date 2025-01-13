Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.78, but opened at $77.68. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $80.17, with a volume of 394,920 shares.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Articles

