Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Humana Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $19.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.77. 1,336,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.27. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $455.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

