i-80 Gold Corp. Files 8-K Report Regarding Material Change

On January 10, 2025, i-80 Gold Corp. submitted a Form 8-K report to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The document pertains to a material change in the company’s status. i-80 Gold Corp. concurrently filed a material change report with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Material Change Report filed by i-80 Gold Corp. on January 10 has been attached to the Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1. It is deemed to be incorporated by reference into the company’s registration statement on Form F-10 under File Number 333-279567.

The report indicates that i-80 Gold Corp. is an emerging growth company, as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. The company has elected not to utilize the extended transition period for compliance with any new or revised financial accounting standards.

Additionally, as part of the filing, i-80 Gold Corp. provided financial statements and exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 includes the Material Change Report filed on January 10, 2025. An Interactive Data File cover page (Exhibit 104) was included, although it doesn’t appear within the Interactive Data File due to its XBRL tags being embedded in the Inline XBRL document.

The Form 8-K was duly signed on behalf of i-80 Gold Corp. by Ryan Snow, the Chief Financial Officer, on January 10, 2025. This comprehensive filing serves to inform investors and stakeholders about the recent material change within i-80 Gold Corp.’s operations and regulatory compliance status.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

