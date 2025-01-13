ICON Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $178.86 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,055,157,117 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,369,895 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

