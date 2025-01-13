IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Short Interest Update

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 605.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF

The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.

