IndiGG (INDI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $0.13 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

