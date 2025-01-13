Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 1.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000.

BATS PAPR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.57. 71,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

