Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Position Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,892 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 101.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 104,076 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 120,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Shares of PJUN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,939 shares. The company has a market cap of $457.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

