Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 929,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,649 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $32,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter.

UNOV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,442 shares. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

In related news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 195,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,376.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,712,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,256,878.90. The trade was a 0.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 657,285 shares of company stock worth $90,321.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

