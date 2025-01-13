InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

IHT stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.21. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.70.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

