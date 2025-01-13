InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
IHT stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.21. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.70.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
