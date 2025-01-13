Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INZY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 13.5 %

NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,745. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 51.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

