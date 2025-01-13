Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases 114 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($183.71).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Nick Keher purchased 106 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($183.76).

On Tuesday, November 12th, Nick Keher purchased 105 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($182.03).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 11.70 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 142.70 ($1.74). 4,435,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,239,471. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -713.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.20 ($2.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.50 ($2.88).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.