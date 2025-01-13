Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases 114 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($183.71).
Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Nick Keher purchased 106 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($183.76).
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Nick Keher purchased 105 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($182.03).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 11.70 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 142.70 ($1.74). 4,435,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,239,471. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -713.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.20 ($2.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.03.
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
