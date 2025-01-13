Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Inspire International ETF makes up 0.9% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ETF were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Inspire International ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Inspire International ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire International ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire International ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire International ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. Inspire International ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

