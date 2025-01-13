Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.53.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,533 shares of company stock worth $1,196,279. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,925. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

