International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Stem Cell Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 10,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $800,000.00, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.21. International Stem Cell has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

