Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,963 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.87. 267,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,726. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

