Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $21.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10,500,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,107,473. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

