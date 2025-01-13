Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

