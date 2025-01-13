Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 183,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 90,101 shares.The stock last traded at $52.20 and had previously closed at $52.35.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $746.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSVM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 207,424 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,822,000. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,875,000. Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.