InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the December 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.33. 38,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,370. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

