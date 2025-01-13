Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 281.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

