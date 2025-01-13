iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 173.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,329 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,726,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after purchasing an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after buying an additional 341,614 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,263,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,307,000 after buying an additional 363,155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,576,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

