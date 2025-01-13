iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,323 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $91.17. 5,075,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

