iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Raised by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 70,696 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,461. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

