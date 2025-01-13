iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

CMF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.54. 1,497,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,567. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

