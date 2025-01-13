iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Increased by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.88. 1,617,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

