iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Cut by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.75. 11,696,625 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

