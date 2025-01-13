iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. 1,276,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,710. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

