iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,463. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

