iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Holdings Decreased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,232,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 186,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.61. 28,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $769.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

