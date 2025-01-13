iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.3% of Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,303 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $50.78 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

