iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Reduced by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 436,013 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $69.81. 254,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

