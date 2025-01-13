iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,955. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.