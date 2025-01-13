iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $105.52, with a volume of 308651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.51.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares National Muni Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,852,000.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

