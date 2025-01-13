iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $129.44. 519,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,623. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average is $132.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.42 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

