iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Lessened by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,889 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.56. 1,353,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.52. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $183.54 and a one year high of $267.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

