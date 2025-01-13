iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Boosted by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,688,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,464,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,320,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,291,000 after acquiring an additional 775,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after acquiring an additional 693,848 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,105. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $105.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

