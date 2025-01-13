iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
IJS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,831. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
