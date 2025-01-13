iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.45. The stock had a trading volume of 355,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.