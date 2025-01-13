Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 303.0% in December

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 303.0% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,881.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
