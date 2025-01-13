Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 303.0% in December

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 303.0% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,881.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

