JCIC Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises 2.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 124.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,160. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

