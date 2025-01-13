JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Bought by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBCA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 129.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 214.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of BBCA stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 255,903 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

