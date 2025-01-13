JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) is Corrigan Financial Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 7.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $33,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $291,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JCPB traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $45.64. 960,072 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

