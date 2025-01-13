JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 191,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 614,025 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

