JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $97.08 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.9% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 24,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 427,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.27. 9,460,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,216,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $201.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $473,929.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,343.27. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,987.28. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,387 shares of company stock valued at $27,748,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.15.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

